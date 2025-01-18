Left Menu

Global Navies Unite for High-Stakes Indo-Pacific Wargame

Naval forces from nine nations, including India, the US, and France, are engaging in 'La Perouse', a major wargame focusing on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. The exercise aims to strengthen tactical interoperability and showcase commitment to a rules-based international maritime order amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Naval forces from across the globe have converged for the high-profile 'La Perouse' wargame, currently taking place amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific. India, the United States, and France are among the nine participating nations.

The exercise, spanning key maritime trade routes, seeks to enhance cooperation in surveillance, interdiction, air operations, and information sharing. Significantly, it is led by France's Carrier Strike Group, featuring the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle.

As navies partake, from Australia to the UK, they aim to bolster interoperability and a collective response to maritime crises, underscoring their commitment to a rules-based international order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025