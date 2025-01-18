Global Navies Unite for High-Stakes Indo-Pacific Wargame

Naval forces from across the globe have converged for the high-profile 'La Perouse' wargame, currently taking place amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific. India, the United States, and France are among the nine participating nations.

The exercise, spanning key maritime trade routes, seeks to enhance cooperation in surveillance, interdiction, air operations, and information sharing. Significantly, it is led by France's Carrier Strike Group, featuring the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle.

As navies partake, from Australia to the UK, they aim to bolster interoperability and a collective response to maritime crises, underscoring their commitment to a rules-based international order.

(With inputs from agencies.)