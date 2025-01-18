Mystery Deaths in Rajouri: Government Launches Multi-Agency Investigation

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, has ordered an inter-ministerial team to delve into the causes behind the mysterious deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

This team, led by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will include experts from the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Water Resources, assisted by specialists in animal husbandry, food safety, and forensic science.

An inspection will start on January 19 in the Pir Panjal Valley where the death toll increased to 16 since January 17. Efforts will focus on both immediate relief and preventive measures.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has already reacted by holding a high-level meeting. The series of bizarre deaths spanning three families include 11 children and a pregnant woman.

Despite comprehensive tests by national-level centers showing no spread of disease, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police and medical experts to intensify the investigation.

