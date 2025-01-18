Left Menu

Himachal Minister Dismisses Opposition Allegations, Highlights Government Achievements

Himachal Pradesh Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan has dismissed opposition leader Jairam Thakur's allegations as mere publicity stunts. Chauhan emphasized the achievements under the Congress-led government, including healthcare advancements and economic initiatives like the revised mining policy. He refuted claims of financial mismanagement and highlighted ongoing infrastructure and industrial projects.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan has categorically dismissed the allegations made by former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur. Chauhan labeled Thakur's criticism of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government as baseless, asserting they were mere attempts to gain publicity.

In response to accusations about the healthcare system, Chauhan outlined the Congress-led government's 'achievements,' such as establishing model hospitals across all 68 assembly constituencies, ensuring a full staff of specialists, and maintaining adequate medicinal supplies. He pointed out the state's significant contribution to the Ayushman Bharat scheme and clarified the cement price situation.

Chauhan also highlighted the government's success in increasing revenue through a revised mining policy and countered claims of fiscal irresponsibility, stating that funds for salaries and pensions had been timely released. He spotlighted major infrastructure projects under Congress's tenure, like the Medical Device Park and Bulk Drug Park, as evidence of their commitment to sustainable development.

