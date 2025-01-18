Topchi 2025: Showcasing India's Artillery Might

The School of Artillery in Devlali is gearing up for its annual extravaganza, the Topchi firepower exercise, scheduled for January 18 and 21, 2025, at the Devlali Field Firing Ranges. This exercise will demonstrate the unmatched capabilities and technological advancements in modern artillery systems, as highlighted by a defense press release.

Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarna, Commandant of the School of Artillery, along with serving officers and civil administration members, will observe the event, which promises an enthralling display of integrated firepower involving guns, mortars, rockets, drones, and aviation assets. The exercise will also feature advanced surveillance technologies, enhancing real-time battlefield awareness, and underscore India's progress in defense manufacturing under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

On January 18, 2025, a final rehearsal was conducted at the School of Artillery in Nashik, attended by senior military officials. This rehearsal showcased the precision and lethality of modern artillery systems, ensuring flawless execution during the main event. The exercise is anticipated to captivate defense enthusiasts, the public, and media alike, inspiring national pride in India's defense capabilities.

