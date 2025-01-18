Gujarat Charts New Course with Ambitious Coastal Shipping Policy

The Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) recently held a Stakeholder Consultation Workshop at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, under the theme 'Coastal Shipping Policy of Gujarat: Paradigm Shift in Supply Chains.' The event attracted industry leaders, policymakers, academics, and maritime experts to discuss strategies to enhance coastal shipping in Gujarat and its integration into the national logistics framework.

The workshop was inaugurated by Rajkumar Beniwal, IAS, Vice Chairman and CEO of GMB. It aimed to collect insights and recommendations from diverse stakeholders, including State Maritime Boards, Major Port Authorities, Government of India agencies, and key private companies. Notable organizations such as DG Shipping, Deendayal Port Authority, Adani Ports, and Ultratech Cement contributed crucial inputs to address maritime challenges and shape the future of coastal shipping.

Gujarat's significant role in India's coastal shipping sector was highlighted, with its 49 ports managing 19% of the nation's coastal cargo. The event emphasized coastal shipping's cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits over road and rail transport, presenting it as a solution for reducing logistics costs and carbon emissions, similar to successful systems in China and the EU.

Challenges such as high last-mile logistics costs, infrastructure gaps, and regulatory hurdles were discussed. Solutions proposed included developing dedicated coastal berths, enhancing port connectivity, integrating inland waterways, implementing carbon credit systems, and collaborating with other states for sustainable growth.

The Coastal Shipping Bill 2024, recently introduced by the Indian government, was recognized as pivotal to resolving industry issues and stimulating growth. The workshop reaffirmed Gujarat's commitment to becoming a regional maritime hub by enhancing infrastructure, reducing logistics costs, and promoting eco-friendly cargo movement, aligning with the state's vision for sustainable economic growth. (ANI)

