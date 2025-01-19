Tamil Nadu's Financial Prudence Amid Central Funding Critiques

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has openly criticized the Indian government for failing to release sufficient funds to the state, asserting that Tamil Nadu has managed its finances prudently despite such challenges.

The Minister clarified that the state's borrowings have consistently stayed within limits set by the Finance Commission, dismissing claims by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami of financial mismanagement as erroneous.

Thennarasu stressed the importance of adherence to Finance Commission guidelines while emphasizing the need for the Centre to release funds owed to Tamil Nadu, particularly for vital projects like the proposed new airport near Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)