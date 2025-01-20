Spinning the Game: Mastering Tennis at the Australian Open

JOONDALUP, Australia - As the Australian Open unfolds, audiences witness a striking spectacle on the courts: tennis balls curving through the air or bouncing unpredictably.

The protagonists of this story, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff, excel at one secret technique—spin. The skillful manipulation of ball spin has revolutionized tennis, quickening the pace and amplifying the drama.

From the lethal topspin favored by icons like Rafael Nadal to the nuanced backspin tactics of Carlos Alcaraz, players exploit the Magnus effect—named after physicist Heinrich Gustav Magnus—to bend the ball's path, capitalizing on complex aerodynamic forces for competitive edge.

