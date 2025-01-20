Soldier Critically Injured Amid Intense Kashmir Search Operation

A soldier sustained critical injuries on Monday amidst an ongoing search operation spearheaded by the Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Zaloora village, Baramulla district, a short distance from Sopore. Officials confirmed the evacuation of the injured soldier to receive urgent medical attention, noting that the operation remains underway.

The search aims to locate terrorists in the Sopore area, following the recent uncovering of a concealed hideout by security forces and police. Authorities launched the initiative after a significant cordon and search operation in Sopore revealed the hideout on Sunday, as stated by police sources.

The CASO commenced in Zaloora upon hearing gunfire, leading to the area being sealed off. "During a CASO launched by Police & Security Forces at Zaloora, Sopore, a hideout was busted. Following this, gunfire was detected from within the site. The area has been cordoned off," the Kashmir Zone Police reported via a post on X on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)