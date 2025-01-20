Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: Harassment Allegations in Viral Video

A 27-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Raigarh district recorded a video before committing suicide, alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws. The video claims frequent disputes and mental harassment from his in-laws. The police are investigating further legal actions based on these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgarh | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:32 IST
Tragic Farewell: Harassment Allegations in Viral Video
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Raigarh district recorded a poignant video before taking his life, pointing fingers at his wife and in-laws, alleging harassment. The incident unfolded in Biaora town, where Ravi Kashyap was found hanging in his home, as confirmed by police on Tuesday.

In the emotional video, now viral on social media, Kashyap accused his wife of frequent visits to her parents' house, leading to tensions upon her return. He highlighted efforts to reconcile, which were allegedly stonewalled by both his wife and in-laws who, he claimed, tormented him mentally.

Local authorities, represented by Biaora city police station in-charge Virendra Dhakad, emphasized the investigation is underway, and further legal measures will be pursued based on the findings from the inquiry into these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025