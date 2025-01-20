Tragic Farewell: Harassment Allegations in Viral Video
A 27-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Raigarh district recorded a video before committing suicide, alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws. The video claims frequent disputes and mental harassment from his in-laws. The police are investigating further legal actions based on these allegations.
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Raigarh district recorded a poignant video before taking his life, pointing fingers at his wife and in-laws, alleging harassment. The incident unfolded in Biaora town, where Ravi Kashyap was found hanging in his home, as confirmed by police on Tuesday.
In the emotional video, now viral on social media, Kashyap accused his wife of frequent visits to her parents' house, leading to tensions upon her return. He highlighted efforts to reconcile, which were allegedly stonewalled by both his wife and in-laws who, he claimed, tormented him mentally.
Local authorities, represented by Biaora city police station in-charge Virendra Dhakad, emphasized the investigation is underway, and further legal measures will be pursued based on the findings from the inquiry into these serious allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
