Harivansh Calls for Dynamic Legislative Institutions at AIPOC

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, raised concerns about the need for more dynamic and effective legislative bodies. Speaking at the inaugural session of the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) in Patna, he emphasized the importance of evolving these institutions to keep constitutional values relevant.
Harivansh highlighted Bihar's historical contributions to India's legislative landscape, citing influential leaders like Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Jaya Prakash Narayan who shaped democratic culture. He stressed the significance of recognizing the contributions of lesser-known figures like Babu Guptnath Singh and Tajmul Hussain from Bihar's rich civilisational history.
The Deputy Chairman pointed to pivotal moments in the freedom struggle and post-Independence reforms in Bihar, such as land reforms and women's reservation in local bodies initiated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. As the AIPOC conference commemorated 75 years of the Constitution, he underscored the need for forward-looking legislative institutions.
