Left Menu

Life Sentence in RG Kar Case: Court Delivers Justice with Stern Verdict

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the RG Kar rape and murder case. Despite his claims of innocence, the court imposed a Rs 50,000 fine. The verdict has drawn reactions from both sides as debates over justice and reformation continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:10 IST
Life Sentence in RG Kar Case: Court Delivers Justice with Stern Verdict
Accused Sanjay Roy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court has delivered a life sentence to Sanjay Roy, the accused in the harrowing RG Kar rape and murder case. With a Rs 50,000 fine accompanying his sentence, Roy faced staunch accusations while pleading innocence.

Despite Roy's assertion of being framed and claims of not committing the alleged crimes, the court held firm. His defense lawyer argued the need for potential reformation even in rare cases. The prosecution, however, pressed for the absolute termination from society, citing the severity of the crime.

Family members and lawyers of the victim demanded the ultimate penalty, pushing for justice to extend beyond the court's current ruling. The case reverberated through West Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized government support for justice and cooperation throughout the investigation, which garnered widespread public attention and protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025