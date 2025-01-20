Life Sentence in RG Kar Case: Court Delivers Justice with Stern Verdict

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court has delivered a life sentence to Sanjay Roy, the accused in the harrowing RG Kar rape and murder case. With a Rs 50,000 fine accompanying his sentence, Roy faced staunch accusations while pleading innocence.

Despite Roy's assertion of being framed and claims of not committing the alleged crimes, the court held firm. His defense lawyer argued the need for potential reformation even in rare cases. The prosecution, however, pressed for the absolute termination from society, citing the severity of the crime.

Family members and lawyers of the victim demanded the ultimate penalty, pushing for justice to extend beyond the court's current ruling. The case reverberated through West Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized government support for justice and cooperation throughout the investigation, which garnered widespread public attention and protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)