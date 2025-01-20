Controversy Surrounds Life Sentence in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

After the Sealdah court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar voiced his dissatisfaction, advocating for a more thorough investigation. Despite these feelings, Majumdar, speaking to ANI, avoided directly criticizing the court's decision.

'We sought the highest penalty for Sanjay Roy. Although I am an elected official, I must respect the court's decision. However, the West Bengali public believes this crime involved more individuals besides Roy,' the BJP leader remarked. In addition to life imprisonment, the court imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on Roy.

The court ruled that if the fine is not paid, an additional five-month imprisonment would ensue. While the Central Bureau of Investigation demanded capital punishment for Roy, Justice Anirban Das deemed the case not the 'rarest of rare.' Justice Das ordered compensation to the victim's family: Rs 10 lakh for the death and Rs seven lakh for the rape.

On Saturday, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court found Roy guilty of raping and murdering a trainee doctor. The court identified various charges against him, including sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of BNS. Roy was accused of entering RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where he allegedly attacked and murdered the resting doctor in a seminar room.

This case, involving the attack on a trainee doctor found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, incited widespread protest. Following the crime, Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was apprehended by authorities. The incident has since drawn significant public attention and calls for justice.

