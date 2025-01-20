Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Life Sentence in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expresses dissatisfaction with the life sentence verdict for Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case, urging deeper investigation. Despite calling for capital punishment, the court rules it not among the rarest cases, imposing a fine and compensation for the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:15 IST
Controversy Surrounds Life Sentence in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Sealdah court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar voiced his dissatisfaction, advocating for a more thorough investigation. Despite these feelings, Majumdar, speaking to ANI, avoided directly criticizing the court's decision.

'We sought the highest penalty for Sanjay Roy. Although I am an elected official, I must respect the court's decision. However, the West Bengali public believes this crime involved more individuals besides Roy,' the BJP leader remarked. In addition to life imprisonment, the court imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on Roy.

The court ruled that if the fine is not paid, an additional five-month imprisonment would ensue. While the Central Bureau of Investigation demanded capital punishment for Roy, Justice Anirban Das deemed the case not the 'rarest of rare.' Justice Das ordered compensation to the victim's family: Rs 10 lakh for the death and Rs seven lakh for the rape.

On Saturday, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court found Roy guilty of raping and murdering a trainee doctor. The court identified various charges against him, including sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of BNS. Roy was accused of entering RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where he allegedly attacked and murdered the resting doctor in a seminar room.

This case, involving the attack on a trainee doctor found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, incited widespread protest. Following the crime, Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was apprehended by authorities. The incident has since drawn significant public attention and calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025