Waaree's Gigantic Solar Leap: Bagging a ₹277 Crore Project

Waaree Renewable Technologies has secured a significant order for a 105 MWp ground-mounted solar project worth ₹277.20 crore. Scheduled for completion by 2025-26, the project involves full-scale EPC responsibilities as contracted by a domestic wind energy firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:09 IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies announced on Monday a landmark order valued at ₹277.20 crore for the installation of a 105 MWp ground-mounted solar project on a turnkey basis.

The project, outlined for completion in the 2025-26 timeframe, was confirmed through a regulatory filing. Obtaining the Letter of Intent marked a significant milestone for Waaree, committing them to undertake the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) tasks involved.

This substantial contract comes from a leading domestic wind energy company and underscores Waaree's growing footprint in renewable energy solutions. Importantly, Waaree clarified that there are no related party transactions involved in this agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

