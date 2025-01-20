Waaree's Gigantic Solar Leap: Bagging a ₹277 Crore Project

Waaree Renewable Technologies announced on Monday a landmark order valued at ₹277.20 crore for the installation of a 105 MWp ground-mounted solar project on a turnkey basis.

The project, outlined for completion in the 2025-26 timeframe, was confirmed through a regulatory filing. Obtaining the Letter of Intent marked a significant milestone for Waaree, committing them to undertake the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) tasks involved.

This substantial contract comes from a leading domestic wind energy company and underscores Waaree's growing footprint in renewable energy solutions. Importantly, Waaree clarified that there are no related party transactions involved in this agreement.

