Waaree's Gigantic Solar Leap: Bagging a ₹277 Crore Project
Waaree Renewable Technologies has secured a significant order for a 105 MWp ground-mounted solar project worth ₹277.20 crore. Scheduled for completion by 2025-26, the project involves full-scale EPC responsibilities as contracted by a domestic wind energy firm.
- Country:
- India
Waaree Renewable Technologies announced on Monday a landmark order valued at ₹277.20 crore for the installation of a 105 MWp ground-mounted solar project on a turnkey basis.
The project, outlined for completion in the 2025-26 timeframe, was confirmed through a regulatory filing. Obtaining the Letter of Intent marked a significant milestone for Waaree, committing them to undertake the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) tasks involved.
This substantial contract comes from a leading domestic wind energy company and underscores Waaree's growing footprint in renewable energy solutions. Importantly, Waaree clarified that there are no related party transactions involved in this agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NTPC Renewable Energy Clinches Major Solar Project in Uttar Pradesh
DHL Express Partners with GJEPC for Boosting Indian Jewellery Exports
Naidu's Vision 2029: Addressing Falling Birthrates and Renewable Energy in Kuppam
CCI Approves Acquisition of 21 Renewable Energy SPVs by Gentari Renewables India
Trilateral Pact for Subsea Renewable Energy