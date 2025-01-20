Left Menu

Call for Justice: Protests Erupt Over RG Kar Hospital Verdict

Junior doctors protested outside Sealdah Court demanding stricter punishment for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. Dissatisfaction with the life sentence was echoed by West Bengal Chief Minister and Union Minister, while Congress welcomed the swift judgement as a positive message against such crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:26 IST
Visual from Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing unrest, junior doctors staged a protest outside Sealdah Court, demanding a harsher sentence for Sanjay Roy, who was convicted in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The demonstrators expressed their intent to appeal to a higher court, dissatisfied with the current verdict.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared their sentiments, criticizing the life sentence as inadequate. Banerjee argued that if the case had been under Kolkata Police's jurisdiction, a death penalty would have been secured, citing previous cases where capital punishment was achieved swiftly.

Conversely, Congress leader Salman Khurshid praised the swift court proceedings, viewing the life sentence as a strong deterrent against similar crimes. In contrast, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar voiced concerns about potential broader involvement, suggesting a deeper investigation is needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

