Outcry in West Bengal: RG Kar Verdict Sparks Discontent

The Sealdah Court's life imprisonment verdict for Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case has ignited widespread dissatisfaction among West Bengal's public and political figures. Protestors, including junior doctors and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, are calling for harsher punishment, arguing the verdict falls short of public expectations for justice.

Updated: 20-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:21 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant legal development, the Sealdah Court on Monday sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for his involvement in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital. The verdict has sparked widespread discontent among the public and political figures in West Bengal, who argue that the punishment does not meet their expectations for justice.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury publicly voiced the common sentiment, stating that the residents of West Bengal anticipated a more severe penalty. He emphasized that while judicial decisions are rooted in evidence, the outcome has left many feeling dissatisfied. Chowdhury's remarks underscore the tension between public sentiment and judicial proceedings.

The dissatisfaction was further manifested through a protest by junior doctors outside Sealdah Court, demanding a stricter punishment for Roy. The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) echoed this sentiment, expressing on social media that the court's decision was a national embarrassment. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also critiqued the verdict, suggesting that a Kolkata Police investigation might have ensured a capital punishment outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

