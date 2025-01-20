Outcry in West Bengal: RG Kar Verdict Sparks Discontent

In a significant legal development, the Sealdah Court on Monday sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for his involvement in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital. The verdict has sparked widespread discontent among the public and political figures in West Bengal, who argue that the punishment does not meet their expectations for justice.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury publicly voiced the common sentiment, stating that the residents of West Bengal anticipated a more severe penalty. He emphasized that while judicial decisions are rooted in evidence, the outcome has left many feeling dissatisfied. Chowdhury's remarks underscore the tension between public sentiment and judicial proceedings.

The dissatisfaction was further manifested through a protest by junior doctors outside Sealdah Court, demanding a stricter punishment for Roy. The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) echoed this sentiment, expressing on social media that the court's decision was a national embarrassment. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also critiqued the verdict, suggesting that a Kolkata Police investigation might have ensured a capital punishment outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)