Left Menu

Rabi Season Shows Growth with Wheat Sowing Increase

The area sown for wheat in the rabi season increased by 1.38% to 320 lakh hectares compared to the previous year, per the agriculture ministry's data. Agricultural Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the progress, noting better crop coverage and conditions. Prices for key crops exceed the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:47 IST
Rabi Season Shows Growth with Wheat Sowing Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest figures from the agriculture ministry reveal a 1.38% rise in the area sown for wheat during the ongoing rabi season, totaling 320 lakh hectares compared to the same period last year.

Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan convened a meeting on Monday to assess rabi sowing progress alongside weather conditions and pest surveillance efforts as provided by the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS).

Although the acreage for certain crops remained similar or declined slightly, the overall crop coverage showed improvement. Wheat, pulses, and other key rabi crops are trading above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025