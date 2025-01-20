Rabi Season Shows Growth with Wheat Sowing Increase

The latest figures from the agriculture ministry reveal a 1.38% rise in the area sown for wheat during the ongoing rabi season, totaling 320 lakh hectares compared to the same period last year.

Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan convened a meeting on Monday to assess rabi sowing progress alongside weather conditions and pest surveillance efforts as provided by the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS).

Although the acreage for certain crops remained similar or declined slightly, the overall crop coverage showed improvement. Wheat, pulses, and other key rabi crops are trading above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)