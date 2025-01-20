Jammu & Kashmir Bank's Profits Soar: A Growth Story

Jammu & Kashmir Bank announced a 26.2% increase in net profit for the October-December quarter of FY2024-25, reaching Rs 531 crore compared to Rs 421.08 crore last year. This solid performance underscores the institution's positive financial trajectory.

According to bank representatives, efforts are concentrated on meeting the annual profit goals. The net profit for the first nine months surged by 32.7% YoY to Rs 1,497.92 crore, attributing this growth to strategic decisions.

Looking forward, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee emphasized scaling growth and enhancing stakeholder value through customer engagement and operational efficiency. The bank plans to bolster its priority sector lending and explore new market opportunities across India.

