Jammu & Kashmir Bank's Profits Soar: A Growth Story
Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported a substantial 26.2% rise in net profit for the October-December quarter of FY2024-25, amounting to Rs 531 crore. The bank's focus remains on scaling growth through superior customer service and strategic market expansion, highlighting its robust financial trajectory and declining NPA ratios.
- Country:
- India
Jammu & Kashmir Bank announced a 26.2% increase in net profit for the October-December quarter of FY2024-25, reaching Rs 531 crore compared to Rs 421.08 crore last year. This solid performance underscores the institution's positive financial trajectory.
According to bank representatives, efforts are concentrated on meeting the annual profit goals. The net profit for the first nine months surged by 32.7% YoY to Rs 1,497.92 crore, attributing this growth to strategic decisions.
Looking forward, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee emphasized scaling growth and enhancing stakeholder value through customer engagement and operational efficiency. The bank plans to bolster its priority sector lending and explore new market opportunities across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
