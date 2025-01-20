Left Menu

Stallion India's IPO Soars with Record-High Subscriptions

Stallion India Fluorochemicals' IPO witnessed a remarkable 188.38 times subscription, showcasing intense investor interest. The company aims to raise Rs 199.45 crore through its IPO. Funds will be allocated to working capital, planned facilities in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and general corporate purposes.

Updated: 20-01-2025 20:51 IST
  • India

The initial public offer of Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd recorded a staggering 188.38 times subscription by the end of Monday's bidding period, highlighting strong investor interest.

According to NSE data, the company aimed to raise Rs 199.45 crore through its initial share sale, attracting bids for 2.92 billion shares against the 1.55 million shares on offer.

The high demand was notable among non-institutional investors, with subscription rates reaching 422.42 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers saw 172.93 times and Retail Individual Investors 96.90 times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

