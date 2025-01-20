Left Menu

Historic Shift in Power: Trump's Inaugural Day Highlights

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participates as Special Envoy at the Swearing-In of Donald Trump as the 47th US President. The ceremony included an Inauguration Day prayer service, and plans for immediate policy reversals on executive orders by Trump. The day concluded with official celebrations and future policy declarations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:52 IST
Historic Shift in Power: Trump's Inaugural Day Highlights
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Trump inauguration (Pic/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic moment, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. Representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his Special Envoy, Minister Jaishankar marked the occasion at Washington DC's notable inauguration.

The day began with the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John's Church, attended by both the US President-elect Donald Trump and his family, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife. As reported by Fox News, Trump and wife Melania were subsequently welcomed at the White House by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Vice President-elect JD Vance took the oath first, followed by President Trump, who delivered his inaugural address and participated in the ceremonial signing in the President's Room. This event signified the commencement of Trump's presidency, a role reinforced by his vow to repeal numerous executive orders from the Biden administration within hours of taking office. The evening culminated in festivities including the Liberty Ball, where Trump delivered remarks defining his upcoming presidential agenda. These developments mark a significant transition in American leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025