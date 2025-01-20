Historic Shift in Power: Trump's Inaugural Day Highlights

In a historic moment, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. Representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his Special Envoy, Minister Jaishankar marked the occasion at Washington DC's notable inauguration.

The day began with the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John's Church, attended by both the US President-elect Donald Trump and his family, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife. As reported by Fox News, Trump and wife Melania were subsequently welcomed at the White House by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Vice President-elect JD Vance took the oath first, followed by President Trump, who delivered his inaugural address and participated in the ceremonial signing in the President's Room. This event signified the commencement of Trump's presidency, a role reinforced by his vow to repeal numerous executive orders from the Biden administration within hours of taking office. The evening culminated in festivities including the Liberty Ball, where Trump delivered remarks defining his upcoming presidential agenda. These developments mark a significant transition in American leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)