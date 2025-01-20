Left Menu

Spain's Bold Move to Tackle Housing Crisis: The Battle Over EU Property Purchases

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez plans to restrict property purchases by non-EU buyers as a measure to regulate housing prices. The proposal includes potential bans and tax increases on foreign acquisitions to combat speculation. Despite potential reputation damage, the government aims to address housing shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:56 IST
Spain's Bold Move to Tackle Housing Crisis: The Battle Over EU Property Purchases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, is considering bold measures to address the country's escalating housing crisis, including limiting property purchases by non-EU citizens. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to control housing prices and reduce speculative investments.

At a political rally in Plasencia, Sanchez emphasized the need to curb non-EU foreign banks' purchases of houses as these buyers are perceived to speculate. Alongside proposed bans, there is a discussion about imposing up to 100% tax on such transactions for non-residents. These proposals come amid a challenging legislative landscape for Sanchez's minority government.

Despite concerns about the potential negative impact on Spain's reputation among international investors, officials cite the urgency of the domestic housing deficit, expected to reach half a million homes by year-end, as a driving force behind these measures. The controversy unfolds as regions grapple with tourism impacts and gentrification, especially in urban and beach areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025