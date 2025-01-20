Controversy Over Verdict: Life Sentence in RG Kar Case Sparks Debate

The Sealdah Court's decision to sentence Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the RG Kar rape and murder case has sparked an intense debate. The victim's father, speaking with ANI, expressed dissatisfaction, questioning the investigations carried out by the CBI and Kolkata Police. 'We are not interested in compensation; we want justice,' he emphasized, further accusing Kolkata Police of causing more distress than the incident itself.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her discontent with the verdict, lamenting that had the case remained with Kolkata Police, a death penalty would have been ensured. She highlighted swift convictions in other cases under their jurisdiction. Addressing the media, she underlined, 'This serious case should have seen a death penalty long ago.'

CM Banerjee criticized the CBI's handling of the case, which, in her view, lacked the decisive action taken by local law enforcement in similar instances. Despite the CBI taking over the case in August 2024, it took five months to push for a death penalty, a timeline she suggests is less efficient compared to Kolkata Police's past performance.

