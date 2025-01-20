Trump's Energy Gamble: Can Executive Orders Tackle Inflation?

Donald Trump is setting the stage with bold plans on his first day, prioritizing executive actions over tariffs to combat inflation and reduce energy costs.

A key aspect of his strategy involves easing regulations on oil and gas production, alongside declaring a national energy emergency to spur electricity generation. These moves are seen as crucial in competing globally, especially with China, in technology industries reliant on energy-intensive data centers.

While Trump had hinted at potential tariffs against countries like China and Mexico, it seems these will be postponed as he opts for a comprehensive study on trade issues first. His goal is to lower consumer costs through increased domestic energy production, but success will require navigating significant economic challenges.

