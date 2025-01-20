Left Menu

Trump's Energy Gamble: Can Executive Orders Tackle Inflation?

On his first day, Donald Trump is holding off on tariffs and focusing on executive actions to cut energy prices and tame inflation. His orders aim to ease regulatory burdens on oil and gas production and declare a national energy emergency to boost production. The challenge lies in meeting these ambitious goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:40 IST
Donald Trump is setting the stage with bold plans on his first day, prioritizing executive actions over tariffs to combat inflation and reduce energy costs.

A key aspect of his strategy involves easing regulations on oil and gas production, alongside declaring a national energy emergency to spur electricity generation. These moves are seen as crucial in competing globally, especially with China, in technology industries reliant on energy-intensive data centers.

While Trump had hinted at potential tariffs against countries like China and Mexico, it seems these will be postponed as he opts for a comprehensive study on trade issues first. His goal is to lower consumer costs through increased domestic energy production, but success will require navigating significant economic challenges.

