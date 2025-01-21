Moldova and Transdniestria Edge Closer to Gas Supply Deal Amid Crisis

Moldova and its separatist Transdniestria region are on the brink of a deal to allow gas supplies to resume, providing much-needed relief to residents suffering from extensive power and heating cuts. The energy crisis emerged after Ukraine refused to extend a transit agreement for Gazprom supplies, affecting pro-Russian Transdniestria and customers in other European regions.

The situation has left residents of Transdniestria enduring rolling blackouts and weeks without heating in high-rise buildings, with reserves sufficient for just 11 days. Vadim Krasnoselsky, the separatist leader, indicated a readiness to reach an agreement with Moldova's authorities, despite ongoing tensions exacerbated by Moldova's accusations against Moscow.

Krasnoselsky suggested involving an independent gas company at Moldova's border, a proposal under consideration by Moldovan officials. Meanwhile, a Russian parliamentarian expressed belief in Russia's potential financial support. President Maia Sandu has offered financial aid contingent on the withdrawal of Russian troops, highlighting the political intricacies involved in resolving the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)