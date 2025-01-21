Moldova and Transdniestria Edge Closer to Gas Supply Deal Amid Crisis
Moldova and its separatist region, Transdniestria, are negotiating a gas supply deal amid a severe energy crisis. Ukraine halted the transit of Gazprom supplies, leading to power cuts in Transdniestria. Discussions involve using an independent gas company and potential Russian financial aid.
Moldova and its separatist Transdniestria region are on the brink of a deal to allow gas supplies to resume, providing much-needed relief to residents suffering from extensive power and heating cuts. The energy crisis emerged after Ukraine refused to extend a transit agreement for Gazprom supplies, affecting pro-Russian Transdniestria and customers in other European regions.
The situation has left residents of Transdniestria enduring rolling blackouts and weeks without heating in high-rise buildings, with reserves sufficient for just 11 days. Vadim Krasnoselsky, the separatist leader, indicated a readiness to reach an agreement with Moldova's authorities, despite ongoing tensions exacerbated by Moldova's accusations against Moscow.
Krasnoselsky suggested involving an independent gas company at Moldova's border, a proposal under consideration by Moldovan officials. Meanwhile, a Russian parliamentarian expressed belief in Russia's potential financial support. President Maia Sandu has offered financial aid contingent on the withdrawal of Russian troops, highlighting the political intricacies involved in resolving the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Energy Exchange Reaches Record Trading Volumes Amid Rising Energy Demand
Surge in Indian Energy Exchange Trading: Record Achievements in December
EVE Energy Achieves Landmark TÜV SÜD Certification for EU Battery Regulation
Reliance Launches RasKik Gluco Energy: A New Refreshing Trend
Moldova Challenges Russian Disinformation on Energy Deal