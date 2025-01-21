Trump Delays TikTok Ban: A Controversial Move

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order that postpones the ban on the popular short-video app TikTok, which was initially scheduled to be banned on January 19. This decision comes as a significant development in the ongoing discussions surrounding the app's operations in the United States.

When questioned about the implications of the TikTok order, President Trump remarked, "just gave me the right to sell it or close it," adding that a final decision on the app's fate will be determined at a later date. This highlights the uncertainty and strategic considerations involved in the situation.

The order has emerged as a focal point in the broader debate regarding national security and data privacy, with experts and policymakers engaging in discussions about the implications for TikTok and similar platforms. As the situation unfolds, the future of TikTok in the U.S. remains a topic of wide-ranging speculation and interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)