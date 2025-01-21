Odisha to Spearhead India's Mining Growth: CM Majhi
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized Odisha's pivotal role in achieving India's 2047 development vision during the National Mines Ministers' Conference. He highlighted the state's rich mineral resources and upcoming events like the Utkarsh Odisha Conference as key to boosting investment and sustainable mining practices.
On Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the third National Mines Ministers' Conference in Konark, asserting Odisha's crucial contribution towards realizing India's dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
At the event, Majhi expressed pride in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand's production of over two-thirds of the nation's base metals, contributing significantly to the eastern region's economic rise, known as Purvodaya, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.
Majhi highlighted that the two-day conference aims to explore mining investments and promote economic growth, ultimately impacting the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha Conference. He also noted Odisha's stature as India's richest mining state, hosting the event to advance sustainable and responsible mining practices.
