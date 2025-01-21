Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Jharkhand's Challenge on Dubey and Tiwari's ATC Case

The Supreme Court has dismissed Jharkhand's plea challenging the quashing of an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, accused of pressuring air traffic control for flight take-off. The court advised examining the case under the Aircraft Act. Alleged violations occurred at Deoghar airport on August 31, 2022.

  India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea from the Jharkhand government challenging a High Court decision that nullified an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari. The FIR had accused them of coercing Deogarh's Air Traffic Control to authorize their flight's take-off in August 2022.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan ruled against reviving the case under Sections 441 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code. However, the court directed the Jharkhand government to provide relevant materials to an authorized officer under the Aircraft Act to determine if the case should proceed under this specific law.

The incident involved Dubey, Tiwari, and associates reportedly pressuring officials to allow take-off despite Deoghar airport's lack of night operation facilities. This case was initially lodged in September 2023, following Deoghar's deputy commissioner's instructions. Dubey has denied any protocol breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

