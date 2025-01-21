Karnataka CM Challenges BJP Criticism Amidst Controversial Rape Case

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following an alleged gang-rape incident in central Bengaluru. The BJP criticized the Congress-led state government over a perceived decline in law and order. In response, Siddaramaiah questioned whether such incidents did not occur under the previous BJP administration and emphasized the need for improved safety measures for women.

The case involves a woman who, while waiting for a bus at KR Market, was allegedly led to Godown Street by her assailants under the pretense of showing her the right bus. There, the accused reportedly committed the crime before robbing the victim. The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Dayananda, confirmed the arrest of two individuals in connection with the case, as the investigation continues.

This incident has intensified the political debate, with Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka demanding the resignation of the current government, accusing it of failing to provide a safe environment for citizens, particularly women. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to promoting the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, underscoring his party's ideological differences with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)