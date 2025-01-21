Gujarat's Free Haemophilia Injections: A Lifeline for Patients

Haemophilia, a rare genetic disorder that impedes proper blood clotting, continues to challenge millions worldwide. Presently, over 3,000 haemophilia patients in Gujarat benefit from free injections provided by the state government, an initiative pioneered by former Chief Minister Narendra Modi and now continued under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership.

Launched in 2012, the program to supply free clotting factor injections, which cost between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 each, has significantly boosted the quality of life for those affected. The free injections, available at civil hospitals across the state, have drastically minimized complications associated with the condition and extended patients' lifespans.

The Haemophilia Care Center in Surat, the only dedicated centre in Gujarat, offers comprehensive care and is pivotal in the state's haemophilia management strategy. With 24-hour operations, the center provides free treatment, blood tests and other essential services, attracting patients from across the region and internationally. The collaborative efforts of the Haemophilia Society Surat Chapter and New Civil Hospital have transformed patient care, offering hope and a path to success despite the challenges of living with a rare disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)