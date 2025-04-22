Surat's Silent Crisis: Helplines Launched to Combat Rising Suicide Rates

Surat city has reported 1,866 suicide cases over the past three years, with domestic disputes leading the causes, followed closely by chronic illness and financial distress, according to police sources on Tuesday.

In response to the troubling trend, authorities have initiated two helplines aimed at offering emotional support and counseling to those in distress, in order to deter potential suicides in Gujarat's diamond epicenter.

A study conducted by a committee led by two Deputy Commissioners of Police revealed a higher incidence of suicide in areas densely populated by factory workers, with findings underscoring the dire impact of domestic issues, illnesses, and financial strains. The police have launched 24-hour helplines to support affected individuals.

