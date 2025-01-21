Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Naxalism in Chhattisgarh

In an intense anti-Naxal operation conducted in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, security forces made significant strides by neutralizing 16 Naxals near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. Sunil Khemka, Managing Director of Shree Narayana Hospital, confirmed that a soldier suffered a bullet wound to the hip but remains conscious and stable.

Inspector General of Raipur Zone, Amresh Mishra, detailed the operation, recounting that a considerable cache of weapons, including AK-47s, SLRs, and INSAS rifles, was seized. Another soldier sustained a minor neck injury and has fully recovered, according to Khemka.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the operation, declaring it a 'mighty blow to Naxalism.' Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai dubbed Maoism as a societal 'cancer' and praised the security forces' ongoing efforts to eradicate it fully.

