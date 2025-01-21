Left Menu

Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Naxalism in Chhattisgarh

In a significant anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, security forces have neutralized 16 Naxals, recovered weapons, and sustained minor injuries. Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the efforts, reaffirming the resolve to eradicate Naxalism in India, while Chief Minister Sai pledged to eliminate Maoism in the state.

21-01-2025
In an intense anti-Naxal operation conducted in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, security forces made significant strides by neutralizing 16 Naxals near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. Sunil Khemka, Managing Director of Shree Narayana Hospital, confirmed that a soldier suffered a bullet wound to the hip but remains conscious and stable.

Inspector General of Raipur Zone, Amresh Mishra, detailed the operation, recounting that a considerable cache of weapons, including AK-47s, SLRs, and INSAS rifles, was seized. Another soldier sustained a minor neck injury and has fully recovered, according to Khemka.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the operation, declaring it a 'mighty blow to Naxalism.' Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai dubbed Maoism as a societal 'cancer' and praised the security forces' ongoing efforts to eradicate it fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

