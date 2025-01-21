Left Menu

Dhanuka Agritech Expands Globally with Acquisition of Bayer AG's Fungicides

Dhanuka Agritech has acquired international rights for two fungicides from Bayer AG for Rs 165 crore. The acquisition includes rights to Bayer's Melody brand, its sub-brands for Iprovalicarb, and Triadinenol. Dhanuka aims to expand globally, focusing on cost-effective solutions for farmers and leveraging international partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:30 IST
Dhanuka Agritech Expands Globally with Acquisition of Bayer AG's Fungicides
  • Country:
  • India

Dhanuka Agritech has secured international rights for two major fungicides from Germany's Bayer AG, marking a significant expansion into global markets. The Rs 165 crore deal includes Bayer's popular Melody brand and its sub-brands for Iprovalicarb, granting Dhanuka manufacturing and sales rights across various continents.

Dhanuka also acquired rights for Triadinenol, a seed treatment fungicide extensively used in cereals, cotton, and coffee. The company plans to relocate Iprovalicarb manufacturing to its Dahej facility within two to three years to enhance cost efficiency.

Executive Director Harsh Dhanuka labeled this acquisition as a turning point, as they aim to penetrate international markets with Bayer AG's trusted brands while focusing on cost-effective crop solutions for farmers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025