Dhanuka Agritech Expands Globally with Acquisition of Bayer AG's Fungicides
Dhanuka Agritech has acquired international rights for two fungicides from Bayer AG for Rs 165 crore. The acquisition includes rights to Bayer's Melody brand, its sub-brands for Iprovalicarb, and Triadinenol. Dhanuka aims to expand globally, focusing on cost-effective solutions for farmers and leveraging international partnerships.
- Country:
- India
Dhanuka Agritech has secured international rights for two major fungicides from Germany's Bayer AG, marking a significant expansion into global markets. The Rs 165 crore deal includes Bayer's popular Melody brand and its sub-brands for Iprovalicarb, granting Dhanuka manufacturing and sales rights across various continents.
Dhanuka also acquired rights for Triadinenol, a seed treatment fungicide extensively used in cereals, cotton, and coffee. The company plans to relocate Iprovalicarb manufacturing to its Dahej facility within two to three years to enhance cost efficiency.
Executive Director Harsh Dhanuka labeled this acquisition as a turning point, as they aim to penetrate international markets with Bayer AG's trusted brands while focusing on cost-effective crop solutions for farmers worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cowpea Seedlings Achieve Milestone in Space Agriculture
CRI Pumps Secures Major Solar Pump Order Boosting Sustainable Agriculture
Climate-Smart Agriculture: WRG’s Role in Tackling Water Scarcity and Global Emissions
Funskool India Appoints K A Shabir as CEO to Drive Global Expansion
Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela: Advanced Agriculture for a Developed India