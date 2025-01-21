Dhanuka Agritech Expands Globally with Acquisition of Bayer AG's Fungicides

Dhanuka Agritech has secured international rights for two major fungicides from Germany's Bayer AG, marking a significant expansion into global markets. The Rs 165 crore deal includes Bayer's popular Melody brand and its sub-brands for Iprovalicarb, granting Dhanuka manufacturing and sales rights across various continents.

Dhanuka also acquired rights for Triadinenol, a seed treatment fungicide extensively used in cereals, cotton, and coffee. The company plans to relocate Iprovalicarb manufacturing to its Dahej facility within two to three years to enhance cost efficiency.

Executive Director Harsh Dhanuka labeled this acquisition as a turning point, as they aim to penetrate international markets with Bayer AG's trusted brands while focusing on cost-effective crop solutions for farmers worldwide.

