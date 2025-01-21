Servotech Spark: Record Profits in Renewable Revolution
Servotech Renewable Power System reported a significant increase in consolidated net profit, reaching nearly Rs 8 crore in the December quarter due to higher revenues. The revenue rose over four-fold to Rs 216.83 crore, with expenses also increasing. A leader in EV charging and solar solutions, Servotech is driving growth.
Servotech Renewable Power System, a leader in tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions, announced a substantial jump in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter.
The profit soared to nearly Rs 8 crore, marking a significant rise from the Rs 1.11 crore reported during the corresponding period of the previous year.
The company's total revenue witnessed a four-fold increase to Rs 216.83 crore, while the expenses also climbed to Rs 204 crore, reflecting its expanding operations and market influence.
