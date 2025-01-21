Left Menu

Servotech Spark: Record Profits in Renewable Revolution

Servotech Renewable Power System reported a significant increase in consolidated net profit, reaching nearly Rs 8 crore in the December quarter due to higher revenues. The revenue rose over four-fold to Rs 216.83 crore, with expenses also increasing. A leader in EV charging and solar solutions, Servotech is driving growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:29 IST
Servotech Spark: Record Profits in Renewable Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Servotech Renewable Power System, a leader in tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions, announced a substantial jump in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The profit soared to nearly Rs 8 crore, marking a significant rise from the Rs 1.11 crore reported during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's total revenue witnessed a four-fold increase to Rs 216.83 crore, while the expenses also climbed to Rs 204 crore, reflecting its expanding operations and market influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025