Crafting Diplomacy: A Diamond Tribute to President Trump

Mumbai-based Green Labs has unveiled a unique diamond carved into the likeness of US President Donald Trump, positioning it as a symbol of solidarity between the United States and India. The company, renowned for its innovative design techniques, has embedded its craftsmanship into this one-of-a-kind creation, which is intended as a gift for the White House.

Miraj Patel, Green Labs' Chief Sales Officer, emphasized the significance of the diamond's 4.7-carat weight, reflecting Trump's role as the 47th President. He highlighted the diamond's creation process in Surat, Gujarat, using only renewable resources, adding a layer of sustainability to the artistry.

The diamond is poised to serve as a diplomatic gesture of goodwill, with its presentation to the White House intended to celebrate the evolving US-India relationship. The inauguration of President Trump and Vice President JD Vance further underscores the importance of these bilateral ties.

