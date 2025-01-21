Left Menu

Crafting Diplomacy: A Diamond Tribute to President Trump

Mumbai's Green Labs offers a diamond-shaped likeness of President Trump to symbolize the strengthening US-India relations. Created over 60 days in Surat, India, the 4.7-carat diamond underscores the growing diplomatic ties and marks a gesture of goodwill towards the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:30 IST
Mumbai-based Green Labs crafts unique Donald Trump shaped diamond (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Green Labs has unveiled a unique diamond carved into the likeness of US President Donald Trump, positioning it as a symbol of solidarity between the United States and India. The company, renowned for its innovative design techniques, has embedded its craftsmanship into this one-of-a-kind creation, which is intended as a gift for the White House.

Miraj Patel, Green Labs' Chief Sales Officer, emphasized the significance of the diamond's 4.7-carat weight, reflecting Trump's role as the 47th President. He highlighted the diamond's creation process in Surat, Gujarat, using only renewable resources, adding a layer of sustainability to the artistry.

The diamond is poised to serve as a diplomatic gesture of goodwill, with its presentation to the White House intended to celebrate the evolving US-India relationship. The inauguration of President Trump and Vice President JD Vance further underscores the importance of these bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

