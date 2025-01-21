Canada's Inflation Dips Amid Tax Break Relief

In December, Canada's inflation rate saw a decrease to 1.8%, driven mainly by a sales tax break that began mid-month, resulting in lower prices for alcohol, restaurant meals, and children's attire, according to data released on Tuesday.

This drop was slightly unexpected, coming below the 1.9% forecasted by analysts and easing from the previous month's 1.9%. Monthly, the Consumer Price Index showed a 0.4% decline. Yearly, alcohol prices at retail outlets fell by 1.3%, compared to a 1.9% rise in November, and food prices at restaurants decreased by 1.6%, following a previous increase of 3.4%.

With inflation remaining under the Bank of Canada's 2% target since August, policy interest rates have been slashed by 175 basis points since June, now at 3.25%. The recent inflation drop could accelerate interest rate cuts, as market speculation hints at a possible reduction on January 29.

