Viral Video of Smoking Police Constable Sparks Action

A viral video of a police constable smoking while riding a bike in Indore prompted swift police action. Constable Jitendra Singh Tanwar, who was identified in the footage, faced penalties for tarnishing police image and violating traffic rules. A departmental inquiry is now underway.

Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo/ Indore police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Indore, a viral video capturing a police constable smoking a cigarette while riding a motorcycle has drawn significant attention and triggered immediate administrative action. The constable, identified as Jitendra Singh Tanwar, was seen in uniform on the bike, emulating a character from the movie 'Pushpa 2'.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that both the police officer and the social media influencer who filmed the video were summoned. They received a warning about the behavior's potential to damage the police force's reputation. Dandotiya emphasized that the video, with over 2 crore views, showed clear violations.

Penalties followed for not adhering to traffic regulations and public smoking, with further departmental inquiries ordered. The video, initially depicting a fictional character, highlighted violations that, when committed in police uniform, are taken seriously to maintain public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

