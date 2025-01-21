Reddy Urges States to Combat Illegal Mining with Tech Innovations

Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy urged states with mineral resources to adopt cutting-edge technologies to effectively monitor and curb illegal mining activities.

Speaking at the 3rd National Mines Ministers' Conference in Konark, Odisha, Reddy emphasized that the Centre maintains zero tolerance for illegal mining practices.

Reddy advised senior officials to take aggressive action against illegal mining and highlighted the sector's potential to generate employment in rural areas.

The Union Minister also underscored responsible mine closure and environmental sustainability, noting efforts in afforestation, solar energy, and waste management.

The conference featured updates from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, focusing on forest conservation, and presentations from 11 states showcasing innovative mining practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)