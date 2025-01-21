Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Maharashtra's Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme Under Scrutiny

Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister admits irregularities in the Re 1 crop insurance scheme, where non-farm entities claimed benefits. No funds lost as applications were rejected. Investigations reveal misuse at data entry centers. The scheme will undergo corrections to enhance transparency.

The Maharashtra government is embroiled in controversy after Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate confirmed irregularities in the Re 1 crop insurance scheme. He revealed that non-agricultural entities were fraudulently claiming benefits meant for farmers, with instances of places of worship being listed as agricultural lands.

Kokate assured the public that though multiple applications were dubious, no funds were actually dispersed, as applications were rejected before transfers. He cited bogus claims filed by those from outside the state and data entry centers as major contributors to the issue.

The scandal has resulted in the rejection of over four lakh applications, with intentions to introduce reforms for transparency. Despite the outcry, officials like former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar stress the scheme's importance, while Kokate promises corrective measures.

