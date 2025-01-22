Tragic Accidents in Karnataka: Multiple Casualties Reported

In a tragic series of road accidents in Karnataka, authorities reported multiple casualties on Wednesday morning. In the first incident at Sindhanur in Raichur district, four individuals lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries when their vehicle overturned, according to police reports.

Details remain scarce as investigations continue. Only hours later, another devastating accident occurred in the Arebile area in Uttara Kannada, resulting in ten deaths and 15 injuries. The victims were reportedly on their way to the Kumta market from Savanur, intending to sell vegetables, when their truck overturned.

Police officials have confirmed that the injured from both incidents were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care. The incidents have prompted a detailed inquiry into the causes of these tragic accidents as families and communities mourn the losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)