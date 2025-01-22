Shiv Sena MPs Call for Deportation of Illegal Foreigners Amid Security Concerns

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday highlighted the pressing issue of illegal foreigners residing in India, citing it as a significant national security concern. He urged the government to take swift action in deporting these individuals. His comments come in the wake of a violent incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan and a Bangladeshi national.

Addressing ANI, Raut stated, "This issue impacts national security and involves not just Bangladeshis but all foreigners who have entered India illegally. It's worth noting that even in the U.S., 17,000 Indians face deportation despite not being illegal immigrants." Previously, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora had written to the Maharashtra government, advocating for the immediate deportation of illegal Bangladeshis to ensure Mumbai's safety.

Deora reiterated his concerns to ANI, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. He called for a comprehensive audit of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across the state, in light of the troubling incident at Saif Ali Khan's residence. Furthermore, Deora demanded accountability from agencies failing to verify documents prior to employment. Khan, who suffered stab wounds from intruder Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, received treatment at Lilavati Hospital before being discharged. The accused, originating from Bangladesh's Jhalokati district, was apprehended in Thane and is currently in police custody. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)