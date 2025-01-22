Left Menu

CoreCard Joins RuPay Revolution: Certified Partner in India's Payments Landscape

CoreCard has earned certification for RuPay credit card issuance through the NPCI Partner Program. This milestone strengthens its position in India’s payments ecosystem, offering robust card management and compliance standards. CoreCard plans to expand RuPay solutions, integrate technologies, and enhance financial inclusion in collaboration with NPCI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CoreCard celebrates a prominent certification for RuPay Credit Card Issuance through the NPCI Partner Program, marking a vital progression in its role within India's payments ecosystem.

This accomplishment underscores the company's formidable capabilities, encompassing comprehensive card management, complex credit programs, rapid customization, and compliance with crucial standards like DL SAR, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001.

The productive NPCI Partner Program facilitated this achievement, delivering monthly workshops, seamless on-boarding, and a platform for increased visibility, establishing CoreCard as a trustworthy RuPay partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025