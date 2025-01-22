CoreCard Joins RuPay Revolution: Certified Partner in India's Payments Landscape

CoreCard celebrates a prominent certification for RuPay Credit Card Issuance through the NPCI Partner Program, marking a vital progression in its role within India's payments ecosystem.

This accomplishment underscores the company's formidable capabilities, encompassing comprehensive card management, complex credit programs, rapid customization, and compliance with crucial standards like DL SAR, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001.

The productive NPCI Partner Program facilitated this achievement, delivering monthly workshops, seamless on-boarding, and a platform for increased visibility, establishing CoreCard as a trustworthy RuPay partner.

