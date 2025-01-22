Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents in Karnataka: Leaders Condole Losses

Officials express sorrow over fatal accidents in Karnataka claiming several lives, including students and vendors. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy offer condolences and direct aid for the injured. Families of the victims to receive government compensation, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:17 IST
Tragic Road Accidents in Karnataka: Leaders Condole Losses
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident near Sindhanur in Karnataka's Raichur district, three students and a driver from the Veda Patashala of Mantralayam perished when their vehicle overturned. The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, expressed profound grief and extended condolences to the bereaved families, urging officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy also voiced deep shock at the incident, instructing officials to guarantee advanced medical treatment for the survivors and called for detailed reports from authorities. In another accident in Uttara Kannada's Arebile area, the death toll rose to 11 as a victim succumbed to injuries. The victims, vegetable vendors, were en route to Kumta market when their truck fell into a deep valley.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered condolences and assured compensation for the grieving families. SF Kammar, Director of KMC hospital, reported that one patient was declared dead upon arrival, and 11 others are being treated and monitored. Police promptly responded to the scene, transferring injured individuals to nearby medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025