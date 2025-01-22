Tragic Road Accidents in Karnataka: Leaders Condole Losses

In a tragic road accident near Sindhanur in Karnataka's Raichur district, three students and a driver from the Veda Patashala of Mantralayam perished when their vehicle overturned. The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, expressed profound grief and extended condolences to the bereaved families, urging officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy also voiced deep shock at the incident, instructing officials to guarantee advanced medical treatment for the survivors and called for detailed reports from authorities. In another accident in Uttara Kannada's Arebile area, the death toll rose to 11 as a victim succumbed to injuries. The victims, vegetable vendors, were en route to Kumta market when their truck fell into a deep valley.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered condolences and assured compensation for the grieving families. SF Kammar, Director of KMC hospital, reported that one patient was declared dead upon arrival, and 11 others are being treated and monitored. Police promptly responded to the scene, transferring injured individuals to nearby medical facilities.

