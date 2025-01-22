Left Menu

General Aeronautics: Flying High in Precision Agriculture

General Aeronautics, a leader in drone technology, raises funds to expand production, offering innovative solutions for precision agriculture. Certified by DGCA, its technology is trusted by major agrochemical firms, and aims to empower farmers with efficient, sustainable farming practices.

Updated: 22-01-2025 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

General Aeronautics (GA), a trailblazer in drone technology for agriculture, has secured funding in its Series A+ round led by Fowler Westrup India, underlining the increasing demand for precision agriculture solutions. This investment demonstrates confidence in GA's ability to offer innovative and cost-effective drone technology.

Certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), GA collaborates with leading agrochemical companies including Syngenta and Bayer, reinforcing its reputation in enhancing farming practices through technological efficiency and automation.

This funding will support GA in scaling production, introducing affordable drone models for microentrepreneurs, and strengthening distribution networks. Abhishek Burman, GA's CEO, highlights the investment as crucial to advancing precision farming, while Fowler Westrup's CEO emphasizes the partnership's impact on improving farmers' income and supporting the 'Make in India' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

