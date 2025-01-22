Decade of Empowerment: Celebrating 10 Years of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'
'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' completes 10 years, celebrated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Launched by PM Narendra Modi, the program focuses on improving the Child Sex Ratio and empowering women. The initiative has significantly increased girls' school enrollment and improved gender equality across India.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorated the 10th anniversary of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah praised the program for offering new perspectives on the education, rights, and respect of daughters across the nation.
Inaugurated on January 22, 2015, at Panipat in Haryana, BBBP was designed to tackle declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and facilitate women's empowerment throughout their lives.
The scheme, according to Shah, has evolved into a mass movement under Modi's leadership, with notable improvements in the enrollment of girls in schools and sex ratio. Daughters are now playing pivotal roles in enhancing the country's prestige in diverse fields, he stated on X in Hindi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Powerful Quake Rocks Tibet and Ripples Through Nepal and India
Kash Patel's Path to Becoming First Indian American FBI Director
US-India Bond Strengthens with Strategic Tech Collaboration
Seattle Officer Fired After Fatal Crash Involving Indian Student
Narrow Escape: Air India Flight's Midair Engine Failure