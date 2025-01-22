Left Menu

Decade of Empowerment: Celebrating 10 Years of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' completes 10 years, celebrated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Launched by PM Narendra Modi, the program focuses on improving the Child Sex Ratio and empowering women. The initiative has significantly increased girls' school enrollment and improved gender equality across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:22 IST
Decade of Empowerment: Celebrating 10 Years of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorated the 10th anniversary of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah praised the program for offering new perspectives on the education, rights, and respect of daughters across the nation.

Inaugurated on January 22, 2015, at Panipat in Haryana, BBBP was designed to tackle declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and facilitate women's empowerment throughout their lives.

The scheme, according to Shah, has evolved into a mass movement under Modi's leadership, with notable improvements in the enrollment of girls in schools and sex ratio. Daughters are now playing pivotal roles in enhancing the country's prestige in diverse fields, he stated on X in Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025