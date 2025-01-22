Decade of Empowerment: Celebrating 10 Years of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorated the 10th anniversary of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah praised the program for offering new perspectives on the education, rights, and respect of daughters across the nation.

Inaugurated on January 22, 2015, at Panipat in Haryana, BBBP was designed to tackle declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and facilitate women's empowerment throughout their lives.

The scheme, according to Shah, has evolved into a mass movement under Modi's leadership, with notable improvements in the enrollment of girls in schools and sex ratio. Daughters are now playing pivotal roles in enhancing the country's prestige in diverse fields, he stated on X in Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies.)