Rajasthan CM Engages NGOs in Pre-Budget Dialogue

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma engaged in a pre-budget discussion on Wednesday with representatives from Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), civil society groups, and consumer forums. In his address, the CM praised these entities for their significant contribution to societal development and their role in publicizing government schemes.

Sharma, through a statement on platform X, highlighted that the dialogue took place in the Chief Minister's Office, focusing on the 2025-26 financial budget proposal for Rajasthan. He stated that the government aims to incorporate broad societal needs and suggestions under the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' to enhance inclusivity.

The chief minister drew attention to the government's dedicated efforts towards Antyodaya, based on the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Bhimrao Ambedkar, ensuring benefits of schemes reach those in need. He noted developments in rural employment through MNREGA, extending to 27 crore mandays.

Regarding women empowerment, Sharma mentioned successful implementations of initiatives like Rajeevika and Lakhpati Didi Yojana, impacting over 14 lakh women. The meeting addressed crucial topics including self-employment, disease prevention, and child welfare, as articulated by various NGOs present, such as Apna Ghar Ashram and Seva Bharti.

Officials including Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and others like Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar were in attendance, discussing strategic planning to uplift diverse community groups, underpinning the state's development agenda.

