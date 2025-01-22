Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail for Cataract Surgery to Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar for a cataract surgery scheduled for January 24 at AIIMS. The court directed him to surrender by January 27. Sengar, who is serving a life term in the Unnao rape case and a decade-long sentence for a custodial death case, received temporary freedom contingent on certain conditions.

A division bench led by Justice Navin Chawla approved the relief on medical grounds, citing the need for surgery. Conditions imposed include a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount. Sengar will be released on January 23 and admitted to AIIMS on January 24. Should the surgery be postponed, he must surrender on January 24; if it proceeds, he will surrender upon discharge.

The court ordered that a police constable be stationed outside Sengar's private ward, allowing only two visitors at a time. Legal representatives, including Senior Advocate Manish Vasisth and Advocate Kanhaiya Singhal, argued for Sengar's need for surgery. Opposition came from advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing the victim. A hearing is scheduled for January 31 to address any objections raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)