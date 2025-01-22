Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail for Cataract Surgery to Kuldeep Singh Sengar
Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court to undergo cataract surgery on January 24 at AIIMS. He must surrender by January 27. Sengar, serving life in the Unnao rape case and a 10-year term for custodial death, gets conditional release with strict surveillance.
Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar for a cataract surgery scheduled for January 24 at AIIMS. The court directed him to surrender by January 27. Sengar, who is serving a life term in the Unnao rape case and a decade-long sentence for a custodial death case, received temporary freedom contingent on certain conditions.
A division bench led by Justice Navin Chawla approved the relief on medical grounds, citing the need for surgery. Conditions imposed include a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount. Sengar will be released on January 23 and admitted to AIIMS on January 24. Should the surgery be postponed, he must surrender on January 24; if it proceeds, he will surrender upon discharge.
The court ordered that a police constable be stationed outside Sengar's private ward, allowing only two visitors at a time. Legal representatives, including Senior Advocate Manish Vasisth and Advocate Kanhaiya Singhal, argued for Sengar's need for surgery. Opposition came from advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing the victim. A hearing is scheduled for January 31 to address any objections raised.
