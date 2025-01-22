Left Menu

Victory for Tamil Nadu Farmers: Tungsten Mining Halted

BJP's state president K Annamalai celebrates a historic victory for Tamil Nadu farmers as Union Minister G Kishan Reddy assures them that the controversial Tungsten mining project in Madurai will not proceed. A delegation met with the minister, prompting a forthcoming official announcement of the project's halt.

Bharatiya Janata Party's state president K Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant win for Tamil Nadu's farming community, BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday hailed the halting of the contentious Tungsten mining project in Nayakkarpatty, Madurai, as a historic day. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy provided assurances that the mining initiative would not proceed, heeding the longstanding concerns of the protestors.

A group comprised of farmers from the regions of Arittapatti and Vellalapatti, along with BJP representatives, traveled from Madurai to Delhi to discuss their grievances with Reddy, the Union Minister for Mines. Annamalai criticized the state government for its alleged politicization of the issue, affirming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had intervened to stop the project.

Highlighting the importance of the meeting, Annamalai stated that Minister Reddy assured the farmers that the Prime Minister stands steadfast with their interests, pledging no harm to a single farmer in Tamil Nadu. A formal announcement confirming the cessation of the mining project is expected after further discussions between Reddy and PM Modi.

Furthermore, Central Government has suggested a reassessment of the mining sites, emphasizing the exclusion of biodiversity zones in evaluations. This comes despite ongoing public protests and a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly opposing the mining project.

Annamalai separately took a jab at Congress, criticising its stance on the contentious gifting of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. He condemned it as a strategic blunder, accusing Congress of compromising India's territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

