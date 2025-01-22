Supreme Court Seeks Inquiry Into Dalit Family Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government regarding a plea for a CBI/SIT probe into the murders of a Dalit woman and her kin. The plea highlights political influence impeding justice, urging a fair investigation and protection for the family.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken significant action by issuing a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government following a request for a CBI/SIT investigation into the tragic murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman and her two family members in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.
A bench composed of Justices JK Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar has called for a response from both the Madhya Pradesh government and the CBI. The plea not only seeks an unbiased probe but also demands immediate protection for the deceased's family members.
The petition argues that the brutal killing of Anjana Ahirwar, her younger brother, and uncle is linked to political interference, with allegations pointing towards the former Home Minister, now an MLA, accusing him of influencing witnesses and obstructing justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Honors Resilience in New Orleans Post-Attack Visit
Trump's Ambitious Greenland Acquisition Proposal Raises Global Eyebrows
Metropolis Healthcare's Strategic Acquisition of Core Diagnostics: A Growth-Driven Move
Trump Accuses Biden of Transition Sabotage Amid Executive Orders
AAP Gears Up for 2025 Delhi Elections Amidst Criticism of Opposition