Supreme Court Seeks Inquiry Into Dalit Family Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court has taken significant action by issuing a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government following a request for a CBI/SIT investigation into the tragic murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman and her two family members in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

A bench composed of Justices JK Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar has called for a response from both the Madhya Pradesh government and the CBI. The plea not only seeks an unbiased probe but also demands immediate protection for the deceased's family members.

The petition argues that the brutal killing of Anjana Ahirwar, her younger brother, and uncle is linked to political interference, with allegations pointing towards the former Home Minister, now an MLA, accusing him of influencing witnesses and obstructing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)