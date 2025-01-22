Sun Petrochemicals Powers Telangana's Green Energy Revolution
Sun Petrochemicals and the Telangana government have signed a MoU to set up large-scale pumped storage hydropower projects with an investment of Rs 45,000 crore, expected to generate 7,000 jobs. The projects aim to harness renewable energy in the state, contributing significantly to socio-economic development.
Sun Petrochemicals has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government to establish substantial pumped storage hydropower projects in the state, bearing a striking investment of Rs 45,000 crore.
Termed as one of the single-largest investment initiatives undertaken, these projects are set to materialize in the districts of Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, and Mulugu, offering 7,000 new jobs over time, reported the state government.
The groundbreaking projects, featuring a joint capacity of 3,400 MW, will work in tandem with downstream integrated solar power installations totaling 5,440 MW, with expectations to play a pivotal role in Telangana's green energy shift.
