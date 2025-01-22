Sun Petrochemicals Powers Telangana's Green Energy Revolution

Sun Petrochemicals has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government to establish substantial pumped storage hydropower projects in the state, bearing a striking investment of Rs 45,000 crore.

Termed as one of the single-largest investment initiatives undertaken, these projects are set to materialize in the districts of Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, and Mulugu, offering 7,000 new jobs over time, reported the state government.

The groundbreaking projects, featuring a joint capacity of 3,400 MW, will work in tandem with downstream integrated solar power installations totaling 5,440 MW, with expectations to play a pivotal role in Telangana's green energy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)