Tragedy Strikes: Jalgaon Train Accident Claims 11 Lives

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called for compensation following a train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, which resulted in 11 deaths and injuries to six others. The incident involved the Karnataka Express colliding with passengers evacuating the Pushpak Express. Authorities are urged to provide support to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:10 IST
Congress President Malikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, the death toll has climbed to 11 after the Karnataka Express collided with passengers of the Pushpak Express in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. According to officials, the mishap occurred when passengers disembarked onto the tracks due to a rumored fire.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed his sorrow over the incident, urging authorities to offer appropriate compensation to the bereaved families. 'Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families; we pray for the peace of the departed souls,' Kharge stated on social media.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the affected families, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the local administration is aiding the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

