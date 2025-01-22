Stray Dogs Attack Leaves Boy Severely Injured in Khairthal-Tijara
A five-year-old boy named Mohammad Saif was severely injured after being attacked by stray dogs in Khairthal-Tijara district. A man in the vicinity rescued him, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police later referred him to SMS hospital for further care.
A five-year-old boy, Mohammad Saif, suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Khairthal-Tijara district on Wednesday, an official reported.
The frightening incident occurred in the Bhagu ki Dhani area, where Saif was playing in an open field. His cries for help were answered by a nearby field worker, who rushed to his aid, according to local authorities.
Dr. Shailendra Gupta stated, 'The boy arrived with serious injuries, including on his head, shoulders, hands, and back. He was given initial treatment and subsequently moved to another medical facility.' The police have confirmed that he was referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for skin grafting procedures.
