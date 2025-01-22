Left Menu

Stray Dogs Attack Leaves Boy Severely Injured in Khairthal-Tijara

A five-year-old boy named Mohammad Saif was severely injured after being attacked by stray dogs in Khairthal-Tijara district. A man in the vicinity rescued him, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police later referred him to SMS hospital for further care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:43 IST
Stray Dogs Attack Leaves Boy Severely Injured in Khairthal-Tijara
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old boy, Mohammad Saif, suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Khairthal-Tijara district on Wednesday, an official reported.

The frightening incident occurred in the Bhagu ki Dhani area, where Saif was playing in an open field. His cries for help were answered by a nearby field worker, who rushed to his aid, according to local authorities.

Dr. Shailendra Gupta stated, 'The boy arrived with serious injuries, including on his head, shoulders, hands, and back. He was given initial treatment and subsequently moved to another medical facility.' The police have confirmed that he was referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for skin grafting procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025